Anantapur: United, they won the fight against Covid

Narpala (Anantapur): Malavandlapalle village with a population of 400 families located in Siddiracherla Panchayat in Narpala mandal is a Covid-free village with a young and educated and proactive Sarpanch Ramanjeneyulu taking keen interest in keeping Covid-19 at bay, with the active cooperation of Tahsildhar Sreedhar Murthy and Mandal Development Officer Pilivarti Diwakar.



Stillness and curfew like conditions reign supreme in the village from 12 noon to 6 am, resembling a ghost village.

The village is a classic example of how rulers and people if they tread on the same path can achieve anything.

Sarpanch Ramanjeneyulu and the Panchayat ward members decided not to allow the virus enter the village. All the village population, the village volunteers, village secretary K Jagadeesh, health workers and all concerned worked in close liaison with the Sarpanch to keep the virus at bay.

The entire village has been first sanitized and every house was supplied with face masks and it was decided that none in the village should come out of their house without a face mask and without sanitizing their hands.

Billa Sumalatha told 'The Hans India' that she as a citizen of the village is proud to say that her village is virus-free. She attributed the success of the village in fighting the virus to the sincere efforts put in by village Sarpanch and in carrying all the people along with him on apolitical lines.

Sarpanch Ramanjeneyulu himself distributed masks to every person in the village and advised the people not to come out of their houses unless the situation warranted. Even inter-community meetings were avoided and the village natives vowed not to attend social gatherings nor weddings even if invited by other villages. The village remained in isolation. No outsider was permitted

The Sarpanch told 'The Hans India that 2 out of 5 villages in his Panchayat are covid-free. The other village being Malavandlakottalu.

While his Sarpanch team has made equal efforts to keep at bay Covid-19 in all the 5 villagers it is the 100 percent people's cooperation that facilitated the keeping at bay the dreaded coronavirus in the two villages.. His vision in becoming a Sarpanch was for total transformation of the Panchayat villages above politics. He said that Tahsildhar Sreedhar and MDO Diwakar are pro-active in development of his Panchayat as well as the Narpala mandal.Sarpanch Ramanjeneyulu

Sarpanch Ramanjeneyulu and Billa Sumalatha, village citizen



