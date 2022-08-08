Anantapur: Ushasri Charan takes part in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam

Anantapur: Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushasri Charan participated in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam' at Gollala Doddi village in Bramhasamudram mandal on Sunday. Children along with folklore dance artists welcomed the minister and took her in a procession.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that all problems represented by them would find favour with the government and the chief minister was giving top priority to address the issues in Spandana programme.

She later visited every home in the village and enquired about their problems.