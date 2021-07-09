Anantapur: Visit villages to see development, YS Jagan tells his detractors

Rayadurgam (Anantapur): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at his detractors who are saying what he had done in two years asking them to come to villages and see the development for themselves.

"As you enter a village you will find village secretariats, village volunteers having everything the government is doing on their finger tips. The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), the Nadu-Nedu school buildings, English medium schools and CBSE syllabus, ICDS programmes for children and mothers, etc., and the massive welfare benefits people are deriving, supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides etc.," the Chief Minister said while explaining what is the development.

Participating in the state level Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations here on Thursday afternoon, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the birth anniversary of his father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy is officially declared as 'Rythu Dinotsavam' to impress upon one and all that this government is a pro-farmer one. Rajasekhara Reddy ushered in a farmers' revolution by launching Jalayagnam which changed the face of the state, he said.

The Chief Minister launched Rs 1,570 crore worth works throughout the state on the occasion of Rythu Dinotsavam, including 1510 RBKs at a cost of Rs 372 crores, 53 veterinary and aqua laboratories, warehouses costing Rs 400 crore and modernisation of market yards costing Rs 212 crore.

He said that bureaucratic red tapism is a thing of the past and people are getting all services at their doorstep. A village is the most happening place with RBKs playing a pivotal role and operating as a nerve centre for all farming activity from supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to extending interest-free loans, input subsidy and insurance payment to damaged crops.

Besides agriculture boards have been formed from the panchayath to mandal and district level for advising farmers on crop planning.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government is functioning on apolitical lines and is extending all governmental benefits to all people, including those who did not or do not vote for him. Soon every village will have digital library and internet facilities.

A parallel income generation schemes through veterinary department in addition to farm income by promoting milk dairies in villages involving Amul company have been introduced, he said adding milch animals would offer supplementary income to rural poor.

Earlier, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu described farmers as restless workers who toil to feed the masses. Rajasekhar Reddy he did miracles for farmers adding that the YSRCP government had spent Rs 83,000 crores on farmers in two years. YSR's last speech in the Assembly was on farmers, he said.

District collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan presided over the meeting.

The Chief Minister soon after arrival at the helipad left to 74-Udegolam village where he participated in a spree of launching of works and also visited the agriculture and horticulture stalls organised at the agriculture market yard.

The meeting was attended by all district MLAs, MLCs, members of parliament Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav, district minister M Sankara Narayana and district in-charge minister Botcha Satyanarayana and several state agriculture officials.