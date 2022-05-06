Anantapur: Wife alleges in-laws role in husband's death, police to conduct postmortem

The Anantapur police have decided to conduct a postmortem to the deadbody of a autodriver. According to Three town CI Harinath, Mahabub Peera (46), a native of Indiranagar, works as an auto driver. He has a wife Asha, a son and a daughter. Mahaboob Peera has been away from his wife for ten years and lives with his younger sister.



On the 22nd of last month, Mahabub Peera consumed ENO after vomiting. However, the family moved him to GGH after he went into a coma for a while and was pronounced dead by doctors. The body was buried in a Muslim cemetery near Indiranagar.

Her wife Asha expressed suspicion over her husband's death. She recently complained to Threetown PS that her husband had Rs. 30 lakh in cash, cars and other assets for which he had been killed by his family members. Police have registered a case of suspicious death.

As part of this, Three town police have written to the forensic department of the Government Medical College to conduct a postmortem on Mahabub Peera's body. A postmortem will be conducted on the body of Mahabub Peera in two days.