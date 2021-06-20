Anantapur: Yoga brings harmony between mind, body

Anantapur: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Monday being observed world over, Dr Sreelatha, consultant physiotherapist, observed that yoga should be practiced as a way of living.

Yoga is a discipline based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. It is an art and science of healthy living.

From increasing immunity to improving the function of vital organs of the body, from reducing stress to minimising depression, yoga plays a major role if you choose the right asanas and practice them with awareness, she added. In a press statement, Sreelatha observed that regular exercise was necessary across the spectrum of human health.

While many are recovering from Covid-19, one thing that most are experiencing even after recovery is the weakness that the infection brings in. It is recommended that individuals wait for a few days, even weeks before starting to exercise according to the severity of their symptoms and consult a physician before doing so. Here are some yoga asanas one can do after recovering from Covid to regain strength and energy.

Pranayama is the ancient practice of controlling your breath. You control the timing, duration, and frequency of every breath and hold. The goal of pranayama is to connect your body and mind. It also supplies your body with oxygen while removing toxins.