Anantha Lakshmi International school celebrates Republic Day

Anantha Lakshmi International School celebrated the Republic Day on 26th January 2024 with great patriotic fervour and Zeal. Our Chairman Ramudu sir, CAO Sir, Principal Madam accompanied by the students and staff members, unfurled the tricolor followed by the national anthem.

Chairman sir speaking on the occasion appreciated the consistent endeavours of our armed forces in protecting our country bravely. He urged students to realize, understand and cherish our coveted freedom and work towards a progressive nation.

The Celebration included March past with brand troop, speech on constitution, patriotic songs and dances. The students dispersed after collecting chocolates with the image of the fluttering tricolor in their mind and heart.