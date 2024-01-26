Live
- Tension deepens between Nitish, Tejashwi amid new govt rumours
- Enhancement in allocation of PM-Kisan, MGNREGS a possibility to provide relief to rural economy
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ new song shows a glimpse into ruthless nature of protagonist
- ‘C 202’ showcases their stellar cast in first look poster
- Protein from mosquitoes could help control dengue virus infection
- Bengal Guv promises to intervene after police deny permission to Rahul’s Nyay Yatra event
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team treats with a stunning poster
- Students carry 75-meter-long India flag
- Sitharaman, team giving finishing touches as Interim Budget enters last lap
- KLH Hyderabad Celebrates Republic Day
Just In
Anantha Lakshmi International school celebrates Republic Day
Anantha Lakshmi International school, celebrated the Republic day on 26th January 2024 with great patriotic fervour and Zeal.
Anantha Lakshmi International School celebrated the Republic Day on 26th January 2024 with great patriotic fervour and Zeal. Our Chairman Ramudu sir, CAO Sir, Principal Madam accompanied by the students and staff members, unfurled the tricolor followed by the national anthem.
Chairman sir speaking on the occasion appreciated the consistent endeavours of our armed forces in protecting our country bravely. He urged students to realize, understand and cherish our coveted freedom and work towards a progressive nation.
The Celebration included March past with brand troop, speech on constitution, patriotic songs and dances. The students dispersed after collecting chocolates with the image of the fluttering tricolor in their mind and heart.