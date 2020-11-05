Andhra cabinet approves New sand policy, decides to a lot Sand Reaches to single entity

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet met in Amaravati on Thursday and discussed a number of key issues during the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Of which, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved the new sand policy. The cabinet accepted to recommend that all sand Reaches be handed over to a single entity.



Although it was initially decided to hand over to the Central Public Sector Undertakings, but the Central Public Sector Undertakings did not come forward hence it was decided to hand over to a single entity. The Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended that it be handed over to a reputed private company and suggested that the process be carried out through open tender.

The State government earlier in the last month reviewed the sand policy and decided to make changes to maintain more transparency. After facing criticism, the government has constituted cabinet sub committee to study over the sand policies in the neighbouring states. Earlier, the government decided to set up the Andhra Pradesh Sand Corporation to implement the sand policy effectively.

There were reports from the people that the supply of sand was not adequate in compared to the demand despite sand smuggling has been controlled. It is in this backdrop, the government made some changes in the existing sand policy and approved it in cabinet.