Andhra Capital row: Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with TDLP to begin in a short while

Telugu Desam Party headed by former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold the crucial meeting with all its legislatures in a short while. The meeting will be held at the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri at 10 am. TDP MLAs who have already reached the TDP office will reportedly discuss the issues concerned to the assembly sessions and the government's announcement of three capitals. Interestingly, the TDLP did not call the two TDP MLAs (Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Madhali Giridhar) who have shifted their loyalties. MLC Bachula Arjunudu is monitoring the arrangements for this crucial meeting.

After the TDLP meeting, the Standing Committee will meet with the top leaders in the afternoon to finalise the strategy to be followed in the state assembly to stall the government from mooting three capitals. The TDP also issued the whip stating all the legislatures to attend the assembly sessions. Gannavaram constituency MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and Guntur western constituency Maddali Giridhar have also been brought under the whip. TDP hopes to give a rude shock to the government by voting against the bill to be introduced in the council. At the same time, the YCRCP is reportedly planning a strategy to suspend the council to prevent the disturbances from passing of the bill.

However, there have been no instances where the council has so far been suspended. In the past, when the NTR was the chief minister had abolished the council system. But the system was revived in 2007 when YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister. If the current council is dissolved, the TDP will face a huge backlash.

On the other hand, the TDP also gave the Chalo Assembly call on Monday in protest to three capitals.