Andhra Capital row: Farmer dies of heart attack while protesting on Saturday

With the BCG committee revealing it's reporting on the capital and development of the state, the farmers protest in Amaravati intensified which led to the altercation between police and farmers. Meanwhile, the farmers have protested against police brutality on women on Friday and bowed down to each other in seeking cooperation.

However, with the protest taking a violent turn, a farmer, named Mallikarjuna Rao died of a heart attack. Mallikarjuna Rao who is actively participating in the protests on Saturday suddenly suffered the attack. The deceased who was taken to the hospital declared dead.

The farmers stage protest in solidarity to the deceased and alleged the government to be responsible for the death of the farmer.

After the announcement of the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal of mooting three capitals citing the decentralization of administration, there have been protesting since 18 days while the government has constituted High Power Committee to study the recommendations made by GN Rao Committee and BCG committee, which will give it's a report on January 26.