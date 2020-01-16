Andhra Capital row: High Power committee started receiving objections from Amaravati farmers

The high power committee constituted to examine the recommendations of GN Rao and Boston committees on the decentralisation of development in the state is all set to meet for the one last time on Friday. The committee is likely to submit its report on the same day.

Ahead of the meeting, the committee which advised the Amaravati farmers to send their concerns either through email or directly to the office has set up an office in Tulluru and started receiving objections. With the deadline for filing the complaints will end by 5 pm tomorrow, the farmers turned up in large numbers to the office to put forth their concerns and problems before the committee.

On the other hand, after the committee submits the report, the government decided to hold a special assembly session on January 20 to discuss the high power committee's report. Also, cabinet meeting is reportedly scheduled on the same day.

However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, which is firm on shifting the capital is taking all measures to find out the buildings for the secretariat and CM camp office.

Here is the email id furnished by officials to send their concerns i.e [email protected].