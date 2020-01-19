Andhra Capital row: Police issue notices to TDP leaders ahead of assembly sessions

Ahead of the assembly session on Monday and the Chalo assembly call given by the TDP and Amaravati JAC, the police are taking strict measures to avoid untoward incidents. The police have already issued notices to the TDP leaders under section 149 to this extent. The police have warned of house arrests.

There are also reports that the shadow police would accompany the TDP leaders to prevent them from resorting to violence. In this backdrop, former minister Achchennaidu was issued notices and been accompanied with shadow police.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu is holding a meeting with TDLP. The meeting commenced at the party headquarters at Atmakuru in Mangalagiri on the national highway in Sunday. The leaders from all the regions are arriving to discuss the strategy to be implemented in the Assembly Special session which will commence from tomorrow.















