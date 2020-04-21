Andhra capital will shift to Visakhapatnam, nobody can stop it: Vijayasai Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which had previously decided to move the AP capital to Visakhapatnam, has come for the discussion yet again. There is a debate in political circles as to when the government would shift the capital to Visakhapatnam. However, the TDP leaders have accused the YCP government of trying to move the capital despite the fact that the state is in crisis amid coronavirus outbreak. Regardless of their allegations, YCP leader and party MP Vijayasai Reddy made key comments on this issue. MP Vijayasaray Reddy, who made it clear that the capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam. However, he could not answer when it would be done.

Speaking to the media today in Visakhapatnam, Vijayasai Reddy made these comments. MP Vijayasai Reddy distributed essential items to 700 fishing families in Mangamaripeta village in Bhimili constituency under the auspices of Pragati Bharat Foundation. Meanwhile, Vijayasai Reddy has countered BJP state president Kanna Laxmi Narayana and MP Sujana Chowdhary over their allegations.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy slammed at TDP chief and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu through his Twitter handle. "This government is not that one, which runs after commissions, it is a responsible government that looks after the welfare of the people," Sai Reddy said. He made it clear that people's lives are important and that testing should be done to all the coronavirus suspects to contain the virus.

ర్యాపిడ్ టెస్టింగ్ కిట్ల గురించి రాళ్లేయాల్సిన సమయమేనా ఇది. బాబు జమానాలోలాగా కమిషన్లకు కక్కుర్తి పడే ప్రభుత్వం కాదిది. ప్రజల ప్రాణాలు ముఖ్యం. కరోనాను నియంత్రించాలంటే పరీక్షలు పెంచడం తప్పనిసరి. బాబు,అతని బానిసలు గోతికాడి నక్కల్లా ఊళలు పెడుతున్నారు. ఆకాశంపై ఉమ్మేయొద్దు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 21, 2020



