Andhra farmers move Telangana High Court over the dispute on Krishna river water sharing

It is known that there war of words taking place between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the dispute on the Krishna river waters. The Telangana government has stated that it will not leave a single drop of water in the waters coming under its share in this order and opined that it will not stop the generation of the power. The Andhra Pradesh government is claiming that projects are being carried out illegally.

Meanwhile, the farmers from Andhra Pradesh have filed a petition in the Telangana High Court alleging that Telangana is using water in violation of the rules. To this extent, a farmer from the Krishna district in AP has filed a house motion petition in the Telangana High Court. He said in his petition that the Telangana government was violating the agreements.

He demanded that the GO issued by the Telangana government on the 28th of last month to generate 100 percent power be suspended. He said in the petition that the release of water by the Telangana government in the name of power generation would cause severe damage to Andhra Pradesh.

However, since the Telangana government sent a letter to the centre on the Rayalaseema project, it is known that there has been a dispute over Krishna waters. The center has directed the Krishna Board to submit a report on this. Leaders of the two states are already making harsh remarks on the Krishna waters on the issue. The issue has become a hot topic in both states.