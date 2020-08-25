Andhra government decides to supervise Coronavirus hospitals through online, sets up CCTVs

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to increase the number of coronavirus hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. As the hospitals are facing problems due to the supervision, the government has decided to focus on corona hospitals through online in Andhra Pradesh from now on. More than 1,600 CCTV cameras have been installed in 102 hospitals where coronavirus treatment is going on across the state. These are monitored from the Command Control Center in Vijayawada and constantly reviewed what is going on in each hospital and what problems are arising and discuss the issues with the hospital superintendent or resident medical officer immediately.

It has been decided to install 200 CC cameras in another 36 hospitals soon. If the sanitation is not good, the staff in the respective wards should be informed immediately and cleaned up and if the bedsheets are not changed or the medicines are not delivered to the patients in time, the problems will be resolved immediately. Nurses and doctors are informing their superiors and sending them to the wards if they do not provide timely services to the patients.

While coronavirus epidemic is creating havoc in Andhra Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, 8,601 people have been diagnosed with corona, according to the AP Department of Health and another 86 died with ten persons each in Nellore in Prakasam, nine each in East Godavari and Guntur, eight each in Chittoor and Kadapa, seven each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, five in Krishna, four in Vizianagaram, two in Kurnool and one in West Godavari district respectively.

With the latest figures, the total number of coronavirus positive cases registered in the Andhra Pradesh has reached 3,61,712 while 2,68,828 were discharged from hospitals after recovering. There are currently a total of 89,516 active cases in Andhra Pradesh and 3,368 people have died.