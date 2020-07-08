Andhra government to introduce Mobile Testing Vehicles to conduct Covid-19 tests at containment zones

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has focused on the containment of the Coronavirus in the state with increasing cases and hence has increased the conduction of tests. However, Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country with the highest number of tests per million population, which is higher compared to national average. Earlier, the government for the first time has come up with a new idea of mobile testing centers in the state, which has 10 counters where as many as 10 people can register their details and give samples at a time.

The state government has already set up 20 such mobile vehicles at railway stations, bus stands, airports and check posts on the border of the state to collect samples from the people coming from various states and abroad. These mobile test vehicles would simultaneously collect up to 10 persons details and it's believed that the contact tracing would be easy by collecting samples from people at the border to prevent the spread of the virus.

These vehicles can also be used in containment zones to collect samples. People living in the containment zone need to come out for testing and the results of the samples collected by these mobile vehicles are also being given in a very short time. The state government is planning to make another 50 mobile testing vehicles available in different parts of the state.

The samples are taken at every counter in just ten minutes by this mobile testing vehicle and later will be sent to government-run quarantine centers depending on their health condition or else will be sent for home quarantine where local ANM will assist them. Once the passenger information is registered in the mobile vehicle, they are immediately reached to the local ANM. This will not only save time but also carries out effective surveillance on the person concerned.

Here are areas where covid vehicles are arranged in Vijayawada:

1. Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium

2. Gandhi Municipal High School, One Town

3. Krishnalanka

4. Vijayawada Railway Station

5. Basavapunnaya Stadium, Ajit Singh Nagar

6. The Marymata Temple, Gunadala.

Also, can register online at: https://covid-andhrapradesh.verahealthcare.com or dial 899 for an appointment.