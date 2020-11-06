Andhra govt. directs colleges not to pressurise students over payment of tuition fee

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has took a key decision regarding college students in Andhra Pradesh. The AP government has directed the colleges not to put pressure on the parents of students to pay the fees who are eligible for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena during admissions. It was known that the funds were being deposited in the accounts of the students' mothers in four installments and that the parents will have to pay the fees to the colleges within a week after the release of the funds.

The government pays fees to students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme, which is directly credited by the government into the mothers' accounts rather than to the colleges in four installments (for four quarters). Parents, however, have to go to college and pay the fees.

The government has taken this decision so as to enable parents to inquire about education system and other facilities in the colleges and would bring to the attention of the government if there are any unresolved issues. The government has already provided Rs. 10,000 per ITI student and Rs 15,000 per polytechnic student under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme and Rs. 20,000 for those who are studying degree courses.

Amid the finanacial problems of public due to unprecedented times of coronavirus, the government came in rescue of the people by giving relaxation by ordering colleges over collection of tuition fees for the academic years.