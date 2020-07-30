Andhra govt. gives green signal for recruitment of 26,778 medical posts

Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial step towards Coronavirus control and decided to reruit a total of 26,778 medical posts during the week. This is the first time in the history of the country that such a large scale recruitment to take place in a state. The medical health department has directed all district collectors to fill all these posts by August 5. All of them are advised to be recruited through walk-in interviews from July 30. Thegovernment headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial step towards Coronavirus control and decided to reruit a total of 26,778during the week. This is the first time in the history of the country that such a large scale recruitment to take place in a state. The medical health department has directed all district collectors to fill all these posts by August 5. All of them are advised to be recruited through walk-in interviews from July 30.

A total of 26,778 people would be employed as medical officers, specialist doctors, staff nurses and technicians. They are appointed on a temporary basis for a period of six months.

The government has given clear directions to take steps to go into duties on the day the appointment is completed. The details of the selected candidates should be sent to the commissioner of Family Welfare by 12 noon on August 6.

As per the government order, preference is given to Pulmonology, Anesthesiology, General Medicine doctors and on the unavailability of those specified doctors, they can hire others including trainee nurses those who have done MSc Nursing / BSc Nursing, GNM. Apart from 26,778 posts, the government has already recruited 2,679 posts for Coronavirus medical services. In addition to Coronavirus medical services, the process of recruiting another 9,712 posts for regular medical services is currently underway.

Katamaneni Bhaskar has said that the recruitment process should be completed within a week. "CM YS Jagan directed that the salaries of the candidates should be given at the expected level; that is why we are giving Rs. 1,50,000 per month to special list doctors. Collectors fill the posts by giving notifications in the districts. The selected ones will be utilized for coronavirus medical services," he said.