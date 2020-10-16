Andhra govt. issues order to remove caste, religion names in School attendance register

It is known fact that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has decided to strengthen public schools since he came to power. As part of this, various welfare schemes were implemented with a focus on public education. However, in the latest development, yet another key decision has been taken recently and orders have been issued on the school attendance register in the state.

The Director of School Education has directed that caste and religion details should not be entered in the student attendance register. The school education director, in response to reports that some schools were registering students' caste and religion details in the register, issued a circular to remove them immediately.

This decision taken for the elimination of social inequalities among students can be said to be crucial in the history of the state. The government, which intends to start schools from November 2, has issued orders to education officials to enforce the decision.

The caste and religion details of the students will no longer appear in the school attendance list in AP. The government has directed the authorities to remove from the attendance list those which have been registered for reservations and other needs of students for years. He also directed the education authorities to implement this as part of the changes being brought in the education sector. The government took another decision in the same order. The government also slammed another policy of writing girls' names in red on school attendance lists and has directed to remove this policy