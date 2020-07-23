Andhra High Court adjourns petition on three capitals to August 6

The High Court on Thursday heard petitions filed on the relocation of government offices, repeal of the CRDA bill and three capital bills. The petitioner contended that the location of the capital was a matter related to the Central Government. The High Court directed the Central and State Governments to file a counter claim on this. Senior counsel Prasad Babu argued that the petition seeking completion of the High Court should be completed. He appealed that the existing high court building was not adequate for the full staff and a new high court should be built. However, the High Court questioned how they could inquire into the petitions filed seeking completion of the structure and adjourned the hearing to August 6.

It is learnt that the present YS Jagan government has decided to bring in three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam has been declared the executive capital, Amaravati as the Legislative capital and Kurnool the Judicial Capital.

However, it is known that the bills reached Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan. The two bills were passed for the second time in the AP Assembly during the Assembly budget meetings a month ago and sent to the Legislature. They were not approved by the council. As per the rules, the bill from the assembly has been out for a month and the assembly officials have sent it to the Raj Bhavan for approval by the governor. It became curious what kind of decision he would make on this.