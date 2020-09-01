Andhra High Court gives two months time for investigation of Dr Sudhakar's case

The case of Dr Sudhakar, who caused a stir in the Andhra Pradesh was heard in the state High Court on Tuesday. The CBI made key remarks in this regard. commented that there was a hidden conspiracy, which needed to be investigated in depth. Asking the court for more time for investigation, the High Court gave the permission for two months and the final report is expected to be submitted by November 11 and the next hearing was adjourned to November 16.

Dr. Sudhakar who is working at Narsipatnam Government Hospital, Visakhapatnam District alleged the government of not supplying masks and PPE kits at the hospital during Coronavirus outbreak. The government then suspended him. The decision drew criticism from the opposition. However Sudhakar demanded that the suspension be lifted obstructed the police duties on the road and got arrested.

Later, Visakhapatnam KGH doctors said that Sudhakar was not in a good mental condition and the police rushed him to the government mental hospital. However, AP TDP state women president Vangalapudi Anitha wrote a letter to the High Court with videos of how the Visakhapatnam police had handled the case of Dr Sudhakar. The court considered the letter to as Sumoto and another person filed a petition. The court then handed over the case to the CBI, which is investigating.