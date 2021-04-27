Andhra High Court hears petition over covid status in state, asks govt. over availability of oxygen

The Andhra Pradesh state high court questioned the Jagan government over the availability of oxygen in the hospitals across the state. The High Court on Tuesday held a hearing on the treatment of corona virus in AP. The AP Liberty Association has filed a petition in the High Court against coronavirus treatment in hospitals across the state. The court heard the case on Monday asked are there oxygen reserves in the state.

The court asked whether the oxygen production centers been opened in the state as per the directions of the Central Government. The High Court asked the government that how many isolation wards have been set up in the state and to what extent have the covid‌ tests been increased and how much time taking for the reports.

The High Court questioned the government on the condition of the victims if the corona diagnosis tests were delayed and directed the government to give all these details to the petitioner's council as well as to themselves. The court adjourned the next hearing to Wednesday.