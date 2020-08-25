Andhra High Court stays FIR on DR Ramesh in Swarna Palace accident case

In a yet another rude shock to Andhra Pradesh government, the AP High Court stayed the arrest warrant along with the FIR filed against Dr Ramesh in the Swarna Palace fire accident case. Dr Ramesh quash petition was heard in the High Court on Tuesday. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the High Court issued interim orders not to take further action against Dr Ramesh and the hospital chairman.

The court questioned that why should Collector, Sub-Collector, who allowed the Swarna Palace to be the quarantine center be questioned and held accountable. The High Court clarified that there was also the fault of the officers in this who should be held responsible for the incident.

It is known fact that a huge fire broke out at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada on August 9. At least 10 people have been killed in a fire at the Covid Center run by Ramesh Hospital and another 20 people were injured. The accident took place due to non-compliance with proper safety standards. The incident is currently under investigation where many have been arrested and are being prosecuted.