Andhra High Court suspends GO over taking back the lands given to Amar Raja Group

A company belonging to the family of TDP MP Galla Jayadev has got a relief in Andhra Pradesh High Court where the court has issued interim orders suspending the implementation of GO given by the government. Amar Raja filed a petition against the withdrawal of the land allotted to them by the government. Amar Raja Infra Pvt Ltd's petition was heard in the High Court on Monday.

In Chittoor, the then government had allotted 483 acres to Amar Raja Infra Pvt Ltd in Chittoor. Recently, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government took back 253 acres of land through a GO leading Amar Raja Company to move the High Court.

In 2010, the government allotted 483.27 acres of land to Amar Raja Infratech for setting up a Digital World City Industrial Park in Kottapalli, Yadamarri Zone, Chittoor District. The government in GO said it was taking back 253 acres due to lack of job creation and company expansion as per regulations beyond ten years. The Ministry of Industries has issued directions to APIIC to take back the land from Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd.

Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd is a construction company, which is a part of the Amara Raja Group of companies founded by Ramachandra N Galla, father TDP MP Galla Jayadev. Earlier after bringing GO, former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu cried foul on the YSRCP government's decision and alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy government is acting veneaganace towards opposition party leaders.