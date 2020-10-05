Andhra High Court to hear three capital petitions on daily basis from tomorrow

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The Andhra Pradesh High Court is all set to hear the petitions filed against the government opposing the trifurcating of the State Capital Amaravati on daily basis from Tuesday onwards to ensure speedy disposal of all the cases.

There are at least 229 Interim Applications apart from the main writ petitions, at present in the High Court, related to the Amaravati capital, informed Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, senior advocate, AP Bar Council member and Vice-President of AILU national committee, on Monday. Rajendra Prasad said that as people from various sections in the State have been continuing the filing of cases, this number may increase further.

He said that the High Court has ordered the Registry to list the interim applications between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm every day. Majority of these interim applications were filed against the government urging the High Court to ensure that the shifting of capital should not take place. Hearing of these interim applications would take at least 10 to 15 working days, he observed.

After disposing of all the interim applications, the High Court would list the main writ petitions, which would have more scope for arguments.

Rajendra Prasad said that the Court is allowing the advocates and petitioners to attend the proceedings through video conferencing for the hearing of interim applications. He observed that the High Court may direct the advocates and petitioners to directly appear before the bench for arguments on writ petitions, filed in the nature of Public Interest Litigations (PIL).