Andhra High Court transfers 151 Junior Civil Judges across the state

The Andhra Pradesh High Court which has announced holidays to Court proceedings in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and the increasing number of cases in the state has taken a decision on the transfers and allotments of junior civil judges in courts across the state.

The High Court has given transfers and postings to 151 junior civil judges from various parts of the state. The High Court Registrar General issued the orders to this extent on Wednesday and advised them to relieve on July 15 and join their respective offices by June 22. Meanwhile, despite being holidays, the court is taking up emergency petitions online.

The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore to the Advocates' Welfare Fund in the 2020-21 budget. As part of this, Rs. 25 crores has been released. It is spent on the welfare of lawyers who are financially weak.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases are mounting in the state. On Wednesday, as many as 1062 new Coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the taking the tally to 22259 cases, which includes 1052 local cases, 9 migrants, and 2 foreign returnees. On the other hand, the state has reported twelve deaths with three from Kurnool, two each in Anantapur, Krishna, West Godavari and one each in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Guntur respectively. With this, the death toll has reached 264.