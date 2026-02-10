Andhra Natyam recital captivates audience

Vijayawada: Padma Mohan Denduluri presented a captivating recital of classical dance form, Andhra Natyam on Sunday evening at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram. The programme was organised by ‘Swara Narthana’.

Andhra Natyam, known for its subtle movements and graceful abhinaya, was exquisitely portrayed by Padma Mohan. Critics and connoisseurs felt that her performance aptly reflected the delicate nuances of the dance form. She performed ‘Nava Janardhana Parijata’, a well-known item in Andhra Natyam, which beautifully showcased ancient heritage of the art form while thoughtfully adapting it to the contemporary stage. Her graceful movements and expressive gestures left a lasting impression on the audience. Dr Kalakrishna’s precise and commendable nattuvangam added richness to the recital.

Instrumental support was effectively rendered by B Janardhan on mridangam, Vasu on violin, and Kumar on flute. Special appreciation was extended to the vocal artiste Rama Jagannath, whose melodioussinging mesmerised the audience. The programme was aptly compered by Umamaheswari.

Disciples of Sarada Ramakrishna, Jodhitha, Devarshini, Aadharya, Gnapika, and Rithimi also presented impressive dance items in the Andhra Natyam style.

A meeting was organised on the occasion, presided over by Dr Nalini Mohan Denduluri. Chief guests included MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Creative & Culture Commission Tejaswi Podapati, NTR district Collector Dr Lakshmisha, Vice-Chancellor of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Prof D Muniratnam Naidu and retired High Court Judge AV Seshasai. Awards were distributed to the winners. In senior category, first prize was awarded to the disciples of Sarada Ramakrishna, while second, third and consolation prizes went to students of Tammina Jyothsna, P Kshera Sagarika, Sahithi Lakshmi, P Umamaheswara Patrudu, and Rayana Srinivasa Rao. In junior category, awards werebagged by students of Sarada Ramakrishna, Tanuku Sai Madhavi, Umamaheswara Patrudu, and Achanta Chandrasekhar.