Live
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
- Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana Seeks Support from Jain Community in Nellore City
Just In
Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
The Andhra Pensioners Party has officially declared its support for Ponguru Narayana, former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellore City MLA candidate.
The Andhra Pensioners Party has officially declared its support for Ponguru Narayana, former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellore City MLA candidate. Palanki Subbarayan, president of the Andhra Pensioners Party, along with other party leaders, visited Narayana at his camp office in Gomatinagar, Nellore city to express their solidarity. They also unveiled posters in support of Narayana.
Subbarayan mentioned that the 4 lakh government employees in Andhra Pradesh feel let down by the current government and have decided to support the TDP alliance in order to seek justice for their grievances. He affirmed that the pensioners in the state have unanimously extended their support to the TDP alliance.
Speaking on the occasion, Narayana highlighted the importance of standing united to strengthen the Telugu Desam Party and emphasized the need to address the issues faced by the pensioners in the state. A meeting with pensioners in Nellore town was organized to rally support for Narayana and work towards securing the rights and benefits of the Andhra pensioners.
The Andhra Pensioners Party General Secretary Peddanna Goud and other pensioners were present at the event, showing their solidarity with Narayana and the TDP alliance.