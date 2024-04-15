Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana

The Andhra Pensioners Party has officially declared its support for Ponguru Narayana, former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellore City MLA candidate. Palanki Subbarayan, president of the Andhra Pensioners Party, along with other party leaders, visited Narayana at his camp office in Gomatinagar, Nellore city to express their solidarity. They also unveiled posters in support of Narayana.

Subbarayan mentioned that the 4 lakh government employees in Andhra Pradesh feel let down by the current government and have decided to support the TDP alliance in order to seek justice for their grievances. He affirmed that the pensioners in the state have unanimously extended their support to the TDP alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana highlighted the importance of standing united to strengthen the Telugu Desam Party and emphasized the need to address the issues faced by the pensioners in the state. A meeting with pensioners in Nellore town was organized to rally support for Narayana and work towards securing the rights and benefits of the Andhra pensioners.

The Andhra Pensioners Party General Secretary Peddanna Goud and other pensioners were present at the event, showing their solidarity with Narayana and the TDP alliance.