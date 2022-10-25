Andhra Pradesh: 11-year-old dies in Diwali crackers explosion in Machilipatnam

In a tragic incident, a 11-year-old boy died in an explosion of Diwali crackers at Sitanagar in Naveen Mittal Colony, a suburb of Machilipatnam.



According to the information, a two wheeler has caught the fire and exploded after crackers fell on it. The boy who is nearby also caught fire and died.

The parents and locals, who came out suddenly with the sound of the crackers and the bike explosion, immediately rushed the boy to the government hospital.

As the condition worsened, he was shifted to Guntur for better treatment. The boy died while undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH.