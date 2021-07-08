Andhra Pradesh: 12 organisations among 63 YSR award winners

Amaravati: The state government on Wednesday announced the selected list of winners of the YSR Awards that will be presented for the first time this year, in memory of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

In all, 63 awards have been announced, including 31 for lifetime achievement. The awards will be presented at a state function on August 14 or 15, according to the communications advisor G V D Krishna Mohan and principal secretary (political) Praveen Prakash.

A screening committee headed by government advisor S R K Reddy selected the winners this year, including 12 organisations for the lifetime achievement award, they told a press conference in the state Secretariat.

The committee chose seven writers, one of them posthumously, and eight journalists, three of them posthumously, for the lifetime achievement award.

Eight organisations mainly in the field of education, like the famous C P Brown Library (Kadapa), Gouthami Regional Library (Rajamahendravaram), Maharaja's Government College of Music and Dance (Vizianagaram) and Sri Satya Sai Central Trust (Puttaparthi), have been chosen for the lifetime achievement award.

Eight Covid warriors, including a charitable trust, were chosen for the YSR achievement award. Though the government initially said the award is aimed at recognising "work of any distinction" and given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, civil service and sports, only those from agriculture, arts and culture, literature and journalism were chosen now.

"We have selected unsung heroes for the award in a transparent manner," Krishna Mohan said. On November 6, 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued an order stating that it would present YSR Lifetime Awards for Public Service to "acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to public service".

The awards were supposed to be presented to 100 winners every year from 2020 on January 26 and August 15, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation signed by the Chief Minister. The government later set July 8, the birth anniversary of Rajasekhara Reddy, as the date for presentation of the awards but last year it did not conduct the honours due to Covid-19. Now, the awards have been split into two categories, lifetime achievement and achievement with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

List of YSR Awardees

YSR Life-time Achievement Awards (Institutions)

MSN Charities Trust (Kakinada),

CP Brown Library (YSR Kadapa district),

Saraswatha Nikethanam Library (Prakasam),

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (Anantapur),

RC Reddy Study Circle(YSR Kadapa),

Rural Development Trust (Anantapur),

Sri Gouthami Regional Library (East Godavari),

Maharaja's Government College of Music and Dance (Vizianagaram)

Farmers

Palla Venkanna (posthumous), founder of Kadiyam

Nurseries -Lifetime Achievement Award

Mathota Farmer Producer Company (Srikakulam)

MC Ramakrishnareddy (Anantapur)

Kotyada Srinivasa Rao (Vizianagaram)

Vigneshwara Farmer Producer Organization (Krishna)

M Balarami Reddy(YSR Kadapa)

S Raghavendra(Chittoor), Segge Kondalrao (Visakhapatnam),

Andhra Kashmir Tribal Farming and Marketing

Producer Company Limited (Visakhapatnam)

Valluru Ravikumar (Krishna) and Shiva Abhiramreddy-(Nellore)

Artistes

Ponduru Textiles - Andhra Fine Khadi Association

(Srikakulam) Lifetime Achievement

Folk Song- Vangapandu Prasadarao (posthumous)

Lifetime Achievement- (Vizianagaram)

Bobbili Veena - Sri Bobbili Veena Center,

(Achutha Narayana) Lifetime Achievement(Vizianagaram)

Dhimsa Dance - Killu Janakamma Dhimsa Dance Team

(Visakhapatnam),

Theatre Arts- Ponnala Ramasubbareddy -

Lifetime Achievement (Nellore),

Surabhi Drama - Sri Vinayaka Natya Mandali-

Lifetime Achievement (YSR Kadapa)

Savara Paintings - Savara Raju (Srikakulam),

Street Drama - Majji Srinivasa Rao - (Visakhapatnam),

Disaster Management - Dharmadi Satyam (East Godavari),

Harikatha - Sarvaraya Harikatha School

(Women) - East Godavari,

Burrakatha - Miriyala Apparao (West Godavari),

Kondapalli crafts - Kurella Venkatachari (Krishna),

Dappu Artist - Gochipata Galebu (Krishna),

Venkatagiri Jamdani Sarees - G. Ramanaiah (Nellore),

Kalamkari Paintings- Sivaprasad Reddy (Kurnool),

Wood Carvings - Balaji Wood Carving Mutually Aided

Cooperative Societies (Chittoor),

Leather Puppetry - Dalavai Chalapathi - Lifetime Achievement -

(Anantapur) Nadaswaram Dr. V. Satyanarayana - (Chittoor),

Calligraphy - Poosapati Parameshwar Raju ( Vizianagaram),

Kuchipudi Dance - Siddhendra Yogi Kala Kshetra - Lifetime

Achievement - Kuchipudi, (Krishna district)

Authors - Lifetime Achievement Awards

Kalipatnam Rama Rao (Kara Master)

posthumous (Srikakulam), Katti Padmarao - Abhyudaya

Sahitya (Guntur), Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy -

Literature (YSR Kadapa), Bandi Narayanaswamy -

Literature -(Anantapur), Kethu Viswanatha Reddy -

Literature (YSR Kadapa), Konakaluri Enoch - Literature -

(Guntur), Lalitha Kumari (Olga) - Literature (Guntur)

Journalists- Lifetime Achievement Awards

Palagummi Sainath - (Chennai), ABK Prasad - posthumous

(Krishna), Pothuri Venkateswara Rao - posthumous (Guntur),

Sheikh Khaza Hussain (Devipriya) - posthumous (Guntur),

K Amarnath - posthumous West Godavari,

Surendra - Cartoonist - (Kadapa), Telakapalli Ravi (Kurnool),

Imam - Anantapur

Covid Warriors

Dr Nithichandra - Professor Pulmonology - Nellore

Dr K Krishna Kishore - Professor of ENT - Kakinada

Lakshmi - Staff Nurse - GGH. Vijayawada,

K Jyotirmayi - Staff Nurse - Anantapur

Turubilli Tejaswi - Staff Nurse - (Visakhapatnam)

M.Yobu - Male Nursing - (Nellore),

Amma Charitable Trust -(Guntur), Aarti Homes -(YSR Kadapa)