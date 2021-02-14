Andhra Pradesh: 14 dead in a ghastly road accident in Kurnool

In a fatal road accident took place in Kurnool district on Sunday morning, 14 passengers died on the spot. According to police and locals, a tempo vehicle derailed on the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway at Madarpuram in Veldurthy mandal of Kurnool district and collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Fourteen people traveling in the tempo were killed on the spot in the crash. The dead included eight women, five men and a boy while four other children survived the crash with serious injuries.

There were 18 people in the tempo at the time of the accident. As soon as the incident happened, the locals responded soon after lorry driver screamed for help. Police rushed to the spot and rushed Yasmin, Asma, Kashim (10) and Mustaq (12) to Kurnool General Hospital with serious injuries. Doctors said their condition was alarming. The tempo vehicle was crushed and all the bodies were trapped in it. The bodies were pulled out of the tempo vehicle with the help of a crane.

Meanwhile, Police collected details based on the Aadhaar cards and phone numbers found at the bodies. All the victims were identified as Rafi, Jafar and Dastgiri from Balaji Nagar in Madanapalle One Town, Chittoor district. The accident took place on the way from Madanapalle to Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan. The district SP said a preliminary investigation had found that the driver was drowsy and speeding was the cause of the accident. It was revealed that the accident took place at 4.30 am.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the horrific road accident in Kurnool district. District Collector Veerapandian said that they have been directed to go to the spot and take relief measures and provide better treatment to the injured. Collector‌, SP inspected the scene as per the directions of the CM. The bodies will be shifted to the hometown after the postmortem, the collector said.