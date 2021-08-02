Andhra Pradesh: 1546 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths registered in the state today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 1546 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours ending on Monday i.e August 2, 2021. The total tally mounted to 19,70,008. While coming to the fatalities, 15 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,410.



Meanwhile, 1968 new recoveries reported on Sunday by which a total of 19,36,016 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases have been at 20,582.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 416 followed by 229 in Chittoor district and 201 in Prakasam district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 7. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,47,08,540 tests so far including 59,641 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours ending on Monday.



