Andhra Pradesh: 16-year-old boy brutally murdered after a clash in Guntur district

A horrific incident took place on Thursday in the Muppalla village of Guntur district where a minor altercation between the two friends led to the murder. A 16-year-old boy has died after being treated for a stab wound. Going into details, Pathan Afridi and Sheikh Subhani are friends who reside in Muppalla.



Meanwhile, volleyball competitions are held locally during the Bakrid festival. It was on this occasion that a minor altercation took place between the two. Subhani informed her family members about this. With this, Subhani's elder brother Sheikh Pedabaji clashed with Afridi.



He attacked Afridi with a knife who was walking on the road. Locals noticed this and rushed Afridi to a private hospital in Narasaraopeta. Afridi, who was critically injured, died while receiving treatment. Afridi is a tenth grader in high school in Muppalla.



SI Pattabhi Ramaiah said the body was shifted to Sattanapalli Government Hospital. Afridi's father complained to the police while the accused Sheikh Pedabaji has been taken into custody and the case is being investigated. The incident caused serious concern locally.