Andhra Pradesh: 17 year old drowns to death in a sea in Srikakulam

The student who went to bath in the sea drowned to death. The incident took place on Sunday off the coast of Peda Ganagalla Vanipeta. According to Srikakulam Rural Police Station SI Rajesh, Kasam Ramesh, a resident of Bodemma Covela area of ​​Srikakulam town, was running a grocery business and raising a family.

Kasam Ramesh has a son and a daughter where son Surendra (17) is studying Inter Second Year (MPC) at Sri Chaitanya College in the city. As it was Karthika's month, the family and the colony celebrated a picnic in the cassava orchards near Pedaganagallavani Peta. At five o'clock in the evening they went for a swim in the sea.

Police said they learned through special witnesses that Surendra was lost as he proceeded ahead in the sea ignoring the waves. The family members are worried that their son was not found in the surrounding areas till seven o'clock at night. The case is being registered and investigated, the SI said.