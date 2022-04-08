  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: 20-month old boy drowns to death in water sump in Uravakonda of Anantapur

In a tragic incident, a twenty month old boy dead after drowning in the water sump in Anantapur.

In a tragic incident, a twenty month old boy dead after drowning in the water sump in Anantapur. According to details, Jainullah and Yasmin reside in Indiranagar of Uravakonda town and makes living by selling coconuts. The couple has an only son, Mohammad Zaid (20 months).

Against this Mohammed Zaid went to play in the neighbours house on Thursday. He accidentally fell into the sump while playing at an open sump. The mother, who was engaged in household chores, did not even notice. After a while, those in the opposite house noticed and immediately pulled the boy out of the sump and rushed him to the Government Hospital.

The boy's parents and their family members mourned as doctors confirmed that he was already dead.

