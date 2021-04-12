Andhra Pradesh: 2400 roads with Rs. 3,300 crores would be constructed across the state, says govt.

Panchayati Raj Engineer-in-Chief B Subba Reddy said 2,400 roads were being constructed in the state at a cost of Rs 3,300 crore. He said 2,300 road works are in progress. He said the Government has sanctioned Rs. 59.5 crore for construction of bridge for the people of four Lankan villages on the Vashishta river bed at Udimudi Lanka of P.Gannavaram mandal in East Godavari district. Meanwhile, Subba Reddy inspected the bridge construction site on Sunday along with Project SE M Nagaraju, EE Chanti Babu and DEE A. Ram Babu and later spoke to reporters.

"We are calling for tenders for the construction of new bridges and roads in the state at a cost of Rs 1,150 crore," he said. He said government is modernising 3,285 km of roads with Rs. 2,600 crore sanctioned under PMGSY. He said tenders for 2300 roads have been completed and the rest will be finalized soon. Earlier, he had met people and leaders in Udimudi Lanka.

It is known that the issue was brought to the notice of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by the people of Lankan villages at the time during the Praja Sankalpa Padayatra. He promised to build a bridge here and funds were sanctioned for the construction of the bridge in this context. Subba Reddy said a technical bid for the construction of the bridge was under consideration and work would start once it was completed.