Andhra Pradesh: 26 Divisions in Nellore declared as Red Zones

Nellore: Red zones have been increasing in Nellore city since around 50 positive cases reported in the entire district. Amongst them, around 30 are from the district headquarters and hence the administration started imposing restrictions on movement of the people.

Now, 26 divisions out of 54 in the entire city are witnessing the Red-Zone situation where their movement is strictly monitored.

Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar said on Wednesday that 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 47 48, 53, and 54 divisions in the city have been declared as red zones.

People can use http://www.nellorerevenue.com/covid19/doordelivery#section-home for ordering medicines, vegetables, groceries, and food online. The delivery facility will be perfectly implemented from Thursday morning.