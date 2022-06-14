Andhra Pradesh: 38 schools from Nellore selected for Swachha Vidyalaya Awards 2021-22

As many as 38 schools out of 4,440 schools in the erstwhile Nellore district have been shortlisted for the Swachha Vidyalaya Awards for the 2021–22 academic year. The school management has conducted an internal evaluation and external evaluation with CRP, PTI, and IERT, and one of the schools was selected from urban and two from rural areas for the awards



The schools selected through the photos uploaded online will be scrutinized by the observation team at the field level and assign a star rating. Only Srichaitanya School from Venkatagiri has been selected for the district-level school awards and the remaining 37 are public schools and 8 of these were selected for overall Performance. Among the 30 schools selected in the sub-category, drinking water, toilet maintenance, hand hygiene, etc. were taken into consideration.

The inspection teams will look at one primary school in urban areas and three primary and secondary schools in rural areas. The report will be based on sanitation, drinking water, sanitation, and implementation of covid guidelines in those schools.

Accordingly, awards will be given to 40 schools and another 6 schools in the sub-category. Each of the 40 schools selected at the national level will receive a Swachha Vidyalaya award along with Rs 50,000 cash and Rs 60,000 per school under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme. Selected schools in the category will be given Rs 20,000 per school.