Andhra Pradesh: 4 Interstate car thieves arrested in Madanapalle, 9 cars seized

Madanapalle DSP Ravi Manoharachari said four interstate car thieves have been arrested in the Annamaiah district. He revealed the details on Saturday. Going into the details, Mohammad Iyaz alias Ayaz (23), Jami Prasad (28) of Rangareddy district in Telangana state, Nandalur Rajanarmada Reddy (36) of Rayachoti, and Subhahan from Hyderabad were working as the car drivers



The accused used to rent the vehicles from owners for two or three months and bring to Madanapalle with false documents and sell them to moneylenders for Rs 5 to 8 lakh. However, as and when the owners asked for the vehicles, they used to come back to Madanapalle with the GPS of the cars sold and find out their whereabouts and with the help of its secret key and take it without the knowledge of the moneylenders and give it to the owners.

Against this backdrop, the police upon learning that the robbers came to Madanapalle on Saturday seized the vehicles and arrested them at SBI Colony. The DSP said that the most expensive nine cars have been seized whose value is around Rs 5 crore and the remaining three cars will be seized soon.