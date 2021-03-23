Andhra Pradesh: 6,000 Animal Husbandry Assistant posts to be filled

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to fill the vacant veterinary doctor posts across the state and prepare Standard Operational Procedures (SOP) for veterinary doctors to provide their services as per fixed schedule in Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

During a review on animal husbandry and fisheries departments here on Monday, the Chief Minister said animal feed and medicines should be provided through kiosks in RBKs and directed to take steps to ensure seed, feed and medication are provided. The officials informed the Chief Minister that seed and feed are being provided through the Kiosk.

The Chief Minister enquired about the functioning of integrated call centre number 122251 in RBKs and periodical inspections on it should be held.

The Chief Minister has given green signal to fill 6099 Animal Husbandry Assistant(AHA) vacancies. The officials have explained to the Chief Minister on the functioning of Pashurakshak app and said quality seed is being given due to the implementation of Animal Feed Act. The Chief Minister warned the officials to be cautious regarding bio-pesticides and told them not to compromise over quality. He reviewed on Jagananna Palavelluva and Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi programs under YSR Cheyutha and directed to implement these programmes extensively and said to increase coordination with the banks in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the recruitment of village fisheries assistants very soon and said small and marginal aqua farmers should receive more subsidies. He asked them to take steps to ensure no adulteration in drugs used in aquaculture and added to decrease the usage of antibiotics.

Reviewing Matyakara Bharosa, the Chief Minister said every eligible beneficiary should benefit from the scheme and directed the officials to focus on cage culture in reservoirs. He said works should start on fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne, Uppada, Nizampatnam and Machilipatnam under Phase 1.