Andhra Pradesh: 63.1% students pass in SSC Advanced Supplementary exams

Representational image
Representational image

The pass percentage among girls is 68.48 and boys 59.32

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination results were declared on Friday and the State-wide pass percentage of candidates is 63.10.

The pass percentage of boys is 59.32% whereas the pass percentage of girls is 68.48%. Prakasam district secured the highest pass percentage 91.21% and Krishna district the lowest pass percentage 40.56 %.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June-2023 were conducted from June 2 to 10 and the spot valuation for the evaluation of answer scripts were conducted at 23 camps from June 13 to 14. A total of 2,12,239 candidates have registered for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June – 2023.

The Board authorities informed that the results of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June – 2023 are displayed on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The memorandum of subject-wise performance will be made available on the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in four days after the publication of results.

