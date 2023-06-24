Andhra Pradesh: 63.1% students pass in SSC Advanced Supplementary exams

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination results were declared on Friday and the State-wide pass percentage of candidates is 63.10.

The pass percentage of boys is 59.32% whereas the pass percentage of girls is 68.48%. Prakasam district secured the highest pass percentage 91.21% and Krishna district the lowest pass percentage 40.56 %.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June-2023 were conducted from June 2 to 10 and the spot valuation for the evaluation of answer scripts were conducted at 23 camps from June 13 to 14. A total of 2,12,239 candidates have registered for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June – 2023.

The Board authorities informed that the results of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June – 2023 are displayed on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The memorandum of subject-wise performance will be made available on the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in four days after the publication of results.