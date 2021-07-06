Andhra Pradesh: 6,500 police jobs to be recruited every year, says DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said the police department would take up large-scale recruitment in the next three years. He revealed that 6,500 police officers and staff will be recruited annually from next year's job calendar. He advised the youth not to cast doubt on the new appointments. Speaking to reporters at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, he recalled the appointment of nearly 15,000 women security secretaries in village and ward secretariats for the protection of women. He said they would be trained.



The DGP reminded that at present the state police training center has the capacity to train only 6,500 people at a time. So after the completion of the capsule training for 15 thousand women police, we will focus on other regular police recruitment process. In 2019–20, 3,057 constable posts have already been filled and trained. Another 11,000 posts are vacant.



He asserted that it is inappropriate to propagate untruths to create myths among the unemployed. The DGP recalled that the government had recruited a total of 6,05,949 posts in the last two years. Of these, 1,84,264 were regular jobs, 19,701 were contract employment, 3,99,791 were outsourcing and 2,193 were DSC.

