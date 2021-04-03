Andhra Pradesh: 8 remand prisoners in Rajahmundry jail test COVID-19 positive

As many as eight remand prisoners in Rajahmundry jail of East Godavari district tested positive for COVID-19. The officials conducted COVID-19 tests on the prisoners after three people developed the symptoms.

On Friday, eight more prisoners were subjected to undergo the tests, the results of which came positive, said the jail superintendent Raja Rao. The infected persons were sent to the COVID centre at the government hospital.

The jail superintendent further said that the tests are being conducted on some other prisoners.

In the last 24 hours, around 31,116 tests were conducted out of which, the results of 1,288 came positive and the death toll reached 7,225.