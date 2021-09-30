Andhra Pradesh: 8-year-old boy drowns to death in a stream in Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident reported, an 8-year-old boy drowned to death in a nearby stream in Vizianagaram district leaving the family members in the distress. Going into details, Arika Sudhir Kumar (8) of Barnaguda village in Seethanpeta area of Vizianagaram district went for a bath at a stream near the village on Wednesday morning and drowned to death. Amid heavy rains, all the streams in Manyam so as the stream near Barnaguda is also overflown.



Against this backdrop, the children in the village went for a bath at the stream on Wednesday and one of them was swept away by the flow. With this, all the children came into the village in fear and informed to elders. The tribesmen went and searched for the boy and found him half a kilometer away. The boy was immediately brought ashore given first air, however, there was no use as the boy died and family members mourned over the death of the boy.



The boy's father Sheetan Naidu migrated to Hyderabad and worked in a private company there. Mother Arika Santoshamma is working as a labourer and Sudhir is studying third class at a local tribal primary school. Tragic shadows fell over the village with the death of a boy.