Andhra Pradesh: A 12-year-old boy drowns to death in a pond in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, a boy who went to the pond with friends was drowned to dead and found ashore. The incidents which took place in Gara and Laveru mandals have created a stir in the respective villages. Going into details, Inapakurthi Surya (12), a resident of Keshavarayunipuram village in the Laveru mandal, died on Monday after drowning in a pond. Surya from the village is a 7th class student in the high school.



The student, who was at home as it was the Dussehra holidays, went for a bath in the village's pond at around 4 pm on Monday with four other students from the same village. Recently the soil in that pond was excavated with JCB. Surya stepped into water and stuck in the sand inside the pond. Scared over the incident, the rest of the students came home in fear.



Meanwhile, as Surya did not reach home after 7 pm, his family members searched the village and came to know that the student had gone to the pond. All together they went to the pond and found Surya's dead body. The parents Ramesh and Rani mourned the loss of their only son at the age of twelve.