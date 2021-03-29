Andhra Pradesh: A Pakoda seller's son dies in an attack after an altercation in East Godavari

In a scuffle took place at a pakodi selling cart, the cart owner's son was killed in a furious attack. The incident took place in Kirlampudi mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Going into details, a man named Yesu runs a chicken pakodi cart in Veeravaram village in Kirlampudi mandal and his son, who is in the tenth grade, is also helping his father by doing small chores at the cart. However, last night, Kovvuri Veerababu, who was intoxicated, created a ruckus. It was during this sequence that a slight quarrel took place between Veerababu and Yesu. This made Veerababu even more excited. In a fit of rage, rammed his scorpion vehicle into the cart.

Yesu, who was there when the vehicle collided with the cart, and his son Shiva were seriously injured. Even after that Veerababu did not back down. He attacked the wounded Shiva with an iron rod. Shiva, who was critically injured was rushed to a hospital in Kakinada. However, the situation was already dire as Shiva died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, tensions were high in Veeravaram after the death of Shiva. With this, a large number of policemen were deployed in the village. It is learnt that Veerababu, the accused in the attack on Shiva, is currently in police custody.