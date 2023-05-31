  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: ACB adjourns verdict on CID petition over on Chandrababu's residence the Friday

Andhra Pradesh: ACB adjourns verdict on CID petition over on Chandrababus residence the Friday
The Vijayawada ACB court which heard the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh CID seeking permission to confiscate Chandrababu Naidu

The Vijayawada ACB court which heard the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh CID seeking permission to confiscate Chandrababu Naidu residence located on the banks of Krishna river has adjourned the verdict to June 2.

It is known that the CID filed a petition in the ACB court seeking permission to confiscate Chandrababu's house on Karakatta. The CID alleged that there are irregularities in CRDA master plan and Ring Road alignment.

