Andhra Pradesh achieves 100 percent supply of safe drinking water to Anganwadis and schools

The Parliamentary Committee expressed satisfaction over the 100 per cent progress made by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in providing safe drinking water to children in schools, Anganwadis and tribal boarding schools. The Commission submitted its report to Parliament on the action taken by the Central Government on October 2, 2020 under the slogan 'Safe Drinking Water for Children'. In Andhra Pradesh, 42,655 Anganwadi Centers and 41,619 schools have been given 100 per cent pump connections while Telangana also achieved 100 per cent target in 27,310 Anganwadis and 22,882 schools. Only six states across the country have achieved the 100 per cent target in these two sectors.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and other states have done well in providing adequate infrastructure for solid and liquid waste management in gram panchayats. However, AP did not spend Rs 987.39 crore and Rs 1,034 crore, received from the centre through the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) scheme in 2018–19 and 2019–20 respectively. Coordinating with the states to see that the quick funds are fully utilised.

The Standing Committee also lauded Telangana and Goa for achieving the 100 per cent target of providing water taps to households as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, it commented that Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Telangana, were lagging behind in the construction of the community sanitary complex.