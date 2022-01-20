Andhra Pradesh: Adimulapu Suresh says no idea of announcing holidays for schools

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh reiterated that there is no idea of announcing holidays to the school students. He said despite the increase in Covid cases, there is no severity. The education minister asserted that some universities also conducting examinations and recalled the court's decision of dismissing the petition filed to postpone the exams.



The Minister on Thursday launched an online education course with the Chairperson of the Higher Education Council at Vigyan University in Vadlamudi of Guntur. He said the government was committed to providing quality education. He said new courses were being made available in higher education and opined that the online approach was essential for the future. He explained that there will be more demand for online courses in the coming days.



Speaking about the employees' protests on PRC, he found fault with employees who agreed to 23 percent fitment at Chief Minister's meeting and protesting now. "If there is any problem, employees can talk to the government," the minister said.