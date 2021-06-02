Andhra Pradesh: Agriculture Infrastructure projects put on fast track

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on developing fishing harbour at Vishakapatnam. He asked them to prepare an action plan for setting up a fish landing centre at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district and development of fishing harbour at Kakinada as part of Agri Infra Fund projects.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the coordination between Village Secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras should be effective and National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme works should be expedited.

As part of the projects, multipurpose facility centres are being set up near RBKs to support farmers in all aspects. There are 16 types of projects, including dry storage, drying platforms, warehouses, essaying equipment, Janata Bazaars, food processing infra and to animal husbandry infrastructure facilities.

The State government is constructing 9,899 bulk milk cooling units with an estimated cost of Rs 1,885.76 crore and 8,052 automatic milk collection units with an estimated cost of Rs 942.77 crore across the state, the CMO said. Amul has started milk collection in Prakasam, Kadapa and Chittoor districts on November 20 last year, later expanded to Guntur district on March 29, 2021 and to some other villages in Chittoor district on April 3, 2021. Amul will also start collection of milk in West Godavari district from June 4 (Friday). Similarly, the state government will set up 10 processing units, 23 pre-processing units and 100 aqua hubs for the welfare and development of Aqua farmers and fishermen.

The CMO further said that It is targeted to complete four fishing harbours Uppada (East Godavari), Nizampatnam ( Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna) and Juvvala Dinne (Nellore) in first phase by December 2022. In the second phase, fishing harbours will be constructed at Budagatlapalem in Srikakulam district, Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district, Biyyaputhippa in West Godavari district and a fishing harbour in Prakasam district.