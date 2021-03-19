Andhra Pradesh ahead of 'BC States' in giving priority to BCs

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said weaker sections, women and minorities were given priority in heading the civic bodies accounting for 78 per cent of the total seats, much more than the normal quota norms In tune with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's policy.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that of the total 86 posts of mayors and chairpersons, 40 were given to BCs, 12 for minorities while women were given 52 seats on the whole.

He said it was a record that BCs were given high priority in Andhra Pradesh than the so-called BC states or any other state governments across the country.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that people who are the majority in number from a community, should be represented in adequately to look after the welfare of their people. Unlike in the TDP government, which used BCs like a vote bank, the Chief Minister had given recognition to weaker sections and implemented his saying that BC are Backbone Class in reality, he said.

Speaking on Mydukur municipality, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the party had won because the councillor who won on Jana Sena remained neutral and with support from ex-officio members, YSRCP had won the municipality. He said that they had not misused power anywhere, as the Chief Minister had made it clear that there should be no abuse of power in the case of Tadipatri and Mydukur.

He alleged that in 2014 local body elections TDP leaders abused their power to lure the opposition candidates into TDP. However, he asserted that YSRCP doesn't entertain such irregularities or misuse of power, and will always abide by the public mandate.

On ZPTC and MPTC polls, he urged the State Election Commissioner to conduct MPTC and ZPTC polls at the earliest possible as there are no more legal issues and asked him to cancel his leave. He stated that six days are enough to complete MPTC and ZPTC elections, and soon the state government can fully focus on Covid vaccination programme.